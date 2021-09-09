Left Menu

Purple Quarter Helps Move Airtel CPTO to Stanza Living as the New CTO

9, 2021 PRNewswire -- Indias largest and fastest-growing managed accommodation firm, Stanza Living, found in Sudipta Banerjee their new Chief Technology Officer CTO, courtesy Purple Quarter, the leading Bespoke CTO Search firm.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-09-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 16:36 IST
Sudipta Banerjee took over the leadership role on 23 August BENGALURU, India, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- India's largest and fastest-growing managed accommodation firm, Stanza Living, found in Sudipta Banerjee their new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), courtesy Purple Quarter, the leading Bespoke CTO Search firm. The Delhi-based tech-enabled platform operating with 150+ residences across 15+ cities reached out to Purple Quarter for a suitable tech leader to keep up with its rapid growth pace.

''Purple Quarter's custom processes are dedicated to understanding our partners' authentic requirements. Stanza Living, since its inception has come a long way, positioning its technology ecosystem as a 360-degree with end-to-end solution suite across diverse business pillars. Its product and engineering teams have developed several industry-first solutions. With Sudipta as the CTO, I expect Stanza to scale higher delivering on their mission of technology-backed best-in-class living experiences,'' says Roopa Kumar, Founder & COO, Purple Quarter. A veteran tech leader with stints at Yahoo and Verizon, Sudipta had been successfully leading the development, deployment and hyper-growth of several technology incubations for Airtel's Wynk Music and XStream properties in his prior position as the CPTO. With Sudipta's appointment, Stanza Living seeks to cement its position as one of the fastest-growing startups backed by its technology interventions. Purple Quarters' unmatched tech network and comprehensive end-to-end search process have been instrumental in securing multiple key tech leadership positions for the likes of Licious, Swiggy, PharmEasy, Urban Company, hike, Vedantu, Upstox, LendingKart, Acko and more.

About Purple Quarter Purple Quarter is a bespoke CTO search firm based out of Bangalore. In less than four years, it has mapped over 4000+ leaders across the globe. Its singular approach to tech leadership hiring has given Purple Quarter a detailed acumen into the Tech Leadership hiring space, especially in the startup ecosystem. Its robust clientele includes early stage to mature startups such as Inmobi, Swiggy, Acko, PharmEasy, hike, Urban Company and many more. For Tech Leadership requirements, write to us at interact@purplequarter.com or visit: https://purplequarter.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1532295/Purple_Quarter_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

