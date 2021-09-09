Unified Voice Bags India 500 Most Promising IT Company Award 2021 for Quality Excellence

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) The Chennai-based Unified Voice Communication Pvt. Ltd., which provides internet and next generation internet telephony solutions to enterprises, has won India 500 Most Promising IT Company Award 2021 for quality excellence. The award is instituted by Benchmark Trust to recognise Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSME) in different sectors for their excellence in various aspects of business.

Unified Voice is recognised for its outstanding contribution in quality and excellence in customer satisfaction. The criteria taken into account to adjudge Unified Voice as the winner included: continuous quality improvements and process strategies and methodologies followed in delivering services and responding to customer queries.

The company provides innovative voice and advanced real time communication services over the public and private IP networks mainly to IT and ITeS companies who need reliable, secure and cost effective communication solutions to serve their international customers. Currently, Unified Voice has over 3500 enterprise customers for its flagship offering: managed Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services.

The company has recently launched a mobile app, a ‘softphone’ application for enterprise customers, available at Playstore as Unifiedvoice, and at Apple Appstore as ‘Unifiedvoice Softphone’. Customers can use the app also for video, SMS service, email and efax. The apps have over 1,000 customers. At present, Unified Voice is the only licensed internet service provider and internet telephony services provider to come up with a mobile-app for VoIP services from India.

Benchmark Trust strives to create a platform for best performing MSMEs and give them due recognition (India 5000 and India 500 series of awards) for their hard work. The award categories include IT companies, best CEOs, start-ups, best brands, women achievers, quality excellence, and Intellectual Property leadership.

Commenting about Unified Voice winning an India 500 award, Mr. H. Vekaria, Director General, Benchmark Trust, said, “We are excited to award Unified Voice for its excellence in customer services. In a market that is dominated by unorganized and unlicensed players, Unified Voice is the lone entity to provide end-to-end solutions in VoIP based on the license it has to operate in over 11 Indian cities. Its customer relationship is exceptional with the data showing instant response from its 60+ qualified technical and customer relations team. We wish Unified Voice all the best with its future endeavours.” On getting the award from India 5000 organisation, Mr. Krishnan Nagarajan, CEO, Unified Voice, said, “It is a great honour to get a recognition from India 5000, especially in the area of customer relations, something which is close to our heart and which is what motivates the whole team. We thank the organisers for bestowing us with this coveted accolade. At this special moment, we rededicate our commitment to assure innovative voice and advanced real time communication services over the public and private IP Network to our customers at highly competitive rates.” Unified Voice provides voice and data communication solutions involving strategic international hubs and destinations worldwide using our own extensive switching and network infrastructure to route traffic in the most efficient and cost-effective ways possible. Unified Voice is operating in 11 cities in India. It has offices in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Pune. It is in the process of opening offices in Hyderabad and Noida. By the end of 2022, the company is expected to have 100+ employees.

For more details, please visit: www.unifiedvoice.in.

Image: Mr. Krishnan Nagarajan, CEO, Unified Voice, bags 'India 500 Most Promising IT Company Award 2021' for Quality Excellence from Benchmark Trust

