Sehat Sathi App empowering all medical stores with digital transformation

30000 Medical stores digitized, plans to digitize million in next 3 years to serve 80 crore Indians with efficient, affordable quick, and trusted healthcare India, September 2021: Sehat Sathi app helps in making pharmacies online and digital that enables them to take their pharmacy business online within 5 minutes. The app has created a robust network of local medical stores across 600 + towns and cities across India to strengthen healthcare accessibility.

In India, App has recently expanded its network of registered pharmacies from 800 to more than 30000 stores. With this milestone, the app is currently delivering healthcare services and products at the last mile to more than 35 lakh families while serving its existing customer’s base online. By the end of 2021, Sehat Sathi is expecting to digitize 50000 pharmacies.

Accessible and affordable healthcare requires leveraging of local medical stores in tier 2 and 3 cities. Given the healthcare scenario in these areas, Sehat Sathi aims to bring the digital transformation of the pharmacies which enables them to get organized, enhance their income, serve customers better and give them access to new services and products. It also helps the pharmacies to connect with more than 5000 doctors to provide consultations in rural areas.

Commenting on achieving the milestone, Shreyans Mehta, Co-Founder, Sehat Sathi app said, “Creating a network of 25000+ Sehat Sathi medical stores is in sync with our promise to contribute to building a healthier nation. It is a milestone that will help local medical stores strengthen their business and expand their footprints in areas to tap new customer base Gautam Chand Dhing, MP Chemist Association presidentsays that, ”Medical Store is directly getting benefited from SehatSathi, as without spending time, money, and energy. They are getting the digital presence to the online shoppers around his place of business. It provides a single platform to manage customers and their medicine orders.

There are more than 1.5 million medical stores in India serving 100 cr Indians. They have a very deep geographical spread and are the most loyal and trusted influencers for citizens for smaller health issues. Helping them with technology and digital transformation will empower them and also help their customers with better services, Also, with this, they can counter the e-pharmacy wave as well.

Kranti Jain, Chemist Association president Kota shares his views on the Sehat Sathi App, “Sehat Sathi is the best app for medical stores. It helps in making pharmacies online and digital that enables them to take their pharmacy business online within 5 minutes. Sehat Sathi is a bridge With the Sehat sathi app, they get a personalized website, customer relationship management, the ability to make their catalog, get online customer orders of medicines, medicine reminders to their customers, share deals & offers, and access to new products for their stores to increase their range. Sehat sathi app solves their problems of increasing the range of products on its stores by partnering with top brands , provides them access to top pharma distributors for better procurement rates and also helps them with working capital requirement needs. It also helps them with best offers and deals from leading pharmaceutical companies.It’sa all in one app for the medical stores Apart from this, Since This platform is solely made to help medical stores it also helps them in supply and financing side with easy availability of loans, working capital credits, more discounts on medicine procurement, and increasing their customer base along with instantly connecting them with 5000+ specialist doctors so they can also function as digital health centers.

More than 30 thousand medical stores are working with Sehat Sathi App from 15 states of India. Recently various chemist associations associated with AIOCD has signed MOU in Rajasthan and Assam with the Sehat sathi app for the benefit of retailers, Which will help them to serve better to its people in an everchanging world with technology. Digitization of medical stores will make them compete with the wave of online pharmacies as they have their loyal customer base and deep spread across the nation.

It has helped millions of families on aayu app to connect with nearby pharmacies and purchase medicines, health and wellness products from a trusted retailer with better deals in less than 3 hours. With our continued efforts, we look forward to solving rural-urban healthcare problems and creating a strong sustainable healthcare system with medical stores as our Sehat sathi partners.

With Sehat Sathi, the registered pharmacies can contribute to building a healthier nation by taking digital and efficient healthcare to the masses along with their own economic upliftment. It also provides them a competitive edge to enter into the e-pharmacy segment.

