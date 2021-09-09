Left Menu

PPE kit demand yet to gain traction amid apprehensions of third wave of pandemic

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-09-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 19:26 IST
PPE kit demand yet to gain traction amid apprehensions of third wave of pandemic
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the apprehension about the third wave of COVID pandemic, there has been no traction in terms of procurement of personal protective garments or any Covid gear, a leading personal PPE maker said on Thursday.

The city-based PPE maker Mallcom (India) Ltd is setting up one of its largest units which will allow the company to focus on the domestic market by foraying into niche PPE sectors and help reduce its dependence on export earnings, company official said.

The Bombay Stock Exchange listed company earned total revenue of Rs 320 crore in FY '21, almost two-third of which is from exports, he said..

''So far, we have not seen demand from the government for protective gear for the third wave,'' Mallcom (India) managing director Ajay Kumar Mall told PTI.

The company which earned revenue of Rs 7 crore to Rs 8 crore by supplying medical COVID PPEs is a major industrial protective gear maker.

''We are installing a major protective gears plant at Ghatakpukur, in North 24 Parganas district on Basanti highway at a capex of Rs 50 crore. This will help consolidate our existing12 manufacturing facilities and foray into niche products,'' Mall said.

The company intends to manufacture import substitute products in the PPE sector. The manufacturing units are spread in Kolkata, Haridwar and Ahmedabad.

Despite exports appearing promising with shift of business from China, the new RoDTEP scheme rates meant to neutralise local taxes by refunds from government are meagre. Compared to previous MEIS scheme the benefits are just one fourth, the official said.

PPE includes both industrial safety gear such as gloves, helmet, suits, shoes as well as medical gear like masks and disposable protective covers.

Mallcom is planning to register at least 15 per cent growth in revenue in the current fiscal, its official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021