Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St holds ground as jobless claims fall to near 18-month low

"This jobs data is counter-intuitive to the way market are moving because it provides a reason for the Federal Reserve to pull back its asset purchases sooner, a factor that has weighed on markets recently," said Jeff Powell, managing partner at Polaris Wealth Advisory Group. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones were little changed after gaining in early trading, hinting they were set to snap a three-day losing streak.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 22:09 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St holds ground as jobless claims fall to near 18-month low
Representative Image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street indexes held steady on Thursday as weekly jobless claims fell to a near 18-month low, allaying fears of a slowing economic recovery. The Labor Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 35,000 to a seasonally adjusted 310,000 for the week ended Sept. 4, the lowest level since mid-March 2020.

The economy-sensitive S&P 500 financial sector index and the banking sub-index were among the top gainers, rising about 0.7% each. JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citi Group and Morgan Stanley gained between 1.1% and 1.6%, tracking a slight rise in benchmark bond yields following the data.

Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher in early afternoon trading, with the defensive real estate, utilities and consumer staples falling the most. "This jobs data is counter-intuitive to the way market are moving because it provides a reason for the Federal Reserve to pull back its asset purchases sooner, a factor that has weighed on markets recently," said Jeff Powell, managing partner at Polaris Wealth Advisory Group.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones were little changed after gaining in early trading, hinting they were set to snap a three-day losing streak. Investor mood has been glum this week after a recent monthly jobs report showed a slowdown in U.S. hiring amid worries over a fading recovery. Uncertainties over the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus tapering timeline has also been a drag on sentiment.

"Bull markets will continue to climb a wall of worry and while people are worried about inflation and COVID-19 and the Fed, the market seems to be nervously optimistic in their trades with earnings expectations being positive for the coming quarters," Polaris's Powell said. At 12:26 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.01 points, or 0.00%, at 35,030.06, the S&P 500 was down 1.05 points, or 0.02%, at 4,513.02, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 35.66 points, or 0.23%, at 15,322.30.

Video game retailer GameStop Corp fell 3.2% on the company's silence on its turnaround plan in its first post-earnings conference call by new Chief Executive Matt Furlong. Reports that Beijing slowed down approval for all new online video games sent shares of U.S.-listed gaming stocks Activision Blizzard Inc, Electronic Art Inc, and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc down between 1% and 2.7%.

Data center REIT Digital Realty slid 4% to be the top decliner among real estate stocks after the company announced a public offering of 6.25 million shares. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.44-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.70-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 26 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 57 new highs and 27 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021