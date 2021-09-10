Left Menu

European stocks track Asian equities higher

Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks inched higher on Friday, tracking a positive trading session in Asia, even as investors weighed risks from tighter monetary policies after the European Central Bank signalled a slowdown of its pandemic-era bond purchases.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2%, as of 0710 GMT, but was still on course to end the week lower amid worries over the global economic slowdown. News of a call between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden offered some relief to battered Asian stocks, particularly tech companies that have come under heightened regulatory scrutiny in Beijing.

Miners and technology stocks were the top sectoral gainers in Europe, while telecoms fell the most. French luxury goods maker LVMH gained 1.8% after HSBC recommended buying the stock, while Fresenius Medical Care dropped 4% after J.P.Morgan cut the rating on the stock to "underweight".

