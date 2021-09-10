Left Menu

Brazil's business leaders publish letter urging institutional harmony

"Civil associations signing this letter see with great concern the escalation of tension among public authorities," business leaders wrote, adding that the statement was not addressed to any specific branch of government. Last month, lobbying groups representing manufacturers and banks announced they would publish this letter after its content leaked.

Brazilian business leaders on Friday published an open letter urging independence and harmony among executive, legislative and judiciary powers. "Civil associations signing this letter see with great concern the escalation of tension among public authorities," business leaders wrote, adding that the statement was not addressed to any specific branch of government.

Last month, lobbying groups representing manufacturers and banks announced they would publish this letter after its content leaked. This announcement drew criticism from the government. State-controlled lenders Banco do Brasil SA and Caixa Economica Federal said they would leave the banking lobbying group Febraban if it signed the letter.

Last week, Febraban decided not to join other business groups in the statement, although it said it supported it. The letter comes one day after Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro stepped back from a battle with the Supreme Court, saying in an open statement that his recent attacks came from "the heat of the moment".

