EIB and Stockholm organise photo exhibition on green and sustainable projects

11 life-size frames installed on centrally located Raoul Wallenberg Torg will detail how the EU bank has supported green and sustainable projects in Sweden in recent years.

EIB | Stockholm | Updated: 10-09-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 21:43 IST
Passers-by and tourists in Stockholm will be treated to a temporary photo exhibition organised by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the City of Stockholm. 11 life-size frames installed on centrally located Raoul Wallenberg Torg will detail how the EU bank has supported green and sustainable projects in Sweden in recent years.

The featured projects include a number of well-known Swedish municipalities and companies, ranging from financing electric mobility at Volvo to refurbishing the Port of Ystad, to name just two examples. The exhibition can be visited free of charge on Raoul Wallenberg Torg and will move to Sergels Torg for the month of October. Early next year, the exhibition will be shown in central Malmö.

An online version of the exhibition is accessible here: Sweden: a sustainable story (eib.org)

EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros said: "The EIB has invested in Swedish projects since 1994. In recent years, as the EU climate bank, our focus has been on supporting green and sustainable projects around the country. From renewable energy to sustainable mobility, and from innovative recycling to nearly zero-energy buildings, the projects supported show how Sweden is a leading country in terms of its ambitions to cut carbon emissions. The EIB is there to help finance these projects."

