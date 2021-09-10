Qatar Airways plane returns from Kabul, al-Jazeera reports
Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 11-09-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 23:52 IST
- Country:
- Afghanistan
A Qatar Airways plane returned to Doha from Kabul on Friday, carrying 156 passengers, Qatar-based al-Jazeera TV channel said.
Qatar Airways flew on Thursday the first international charter flight out of Kabul since the Taliban took over the Afghan capital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
