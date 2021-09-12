Left Menu

Wipro leaders to return to office from Monday: Rishad Premji

Wipro has about two lakh employees currently.In the companys annual report, Premji had stated that the company had triggered its business continuity plans to quickly enable remote working as the pandemic broke out, and less than three per cent of its global workforce was working from office.We have settled well into this new way of working and have continued to make our customers successful.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 13:50 IST
Wipro leaders to return to office from Monday: Rishad Premji
Wipro logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji on Sunday said its leaders will start returning to the office from Monday after 18 months of work from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

''After 18 long months, our leaders @Wipro are coming back to the office starting tomorrow (twice a week). All fully vaccinated, all ready to go — safely and socially distanced,'' Premji said in a tweet.

He also shared a video about the COVID-19-related safety protocols, including temperature checks and QR code scans, that have been put in place at the Wipro office.

Premji, during the company's 75th annual general meeting on July 14, had said about 55 percent of its employees in India have been vaccinated. Wipro has about two lakh employees currently.

In the company's annual report, Premji had stated that the company had triggered its business continuity plans to quickly enable remote working as the pandemic broke out, and less than three percent of its global workforce was working from the office.

''We have settled well into this new way of working and have continued to make our customers successful. We enjoy their confidence, and I have no doubt that a hybrid model may well be how we work in the future,'' he had said.

Industry watchers believe that a hybrid model of work – bringing in staff into the office for a few days a week while allowing them to work remotely on other days – will have a huge comparative advantage.

It will pave the way for a more inclusive workforce enabling job creation in tier-III and -IV locations and greater participation of women in the workforce as they will have the flexibility to work from home, according to them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high

COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021