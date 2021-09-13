Vietnam aviation authority proposes return of domestic flights

Vietnam's civil aviation authority has proposed a resumption of domestic flights, after months being halted in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus, state media reported on Monday.

The resumption plan will be over three phases and will come into effect as soon as approved by the transport ministry, the state-run Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper reported.

