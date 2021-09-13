Left Menu

Vietnam aviation authority proposes return of domestic flights

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 13-09-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 11:17 IST
Vietnam aviation authority proposes return of domestic flights
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Vietnam

Vietnam's civil aviation authority has proposed a resumption of domestic flights, after months being halted in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus, state media reported on Monday.

The resumption plan will be over three phases and will come into effect as soon as approved by the transport ministry, the state-run Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper reported.

