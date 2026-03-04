Escalating Tensions: Israel and Hezbollah Head Toward Open Conflict

In a major development, Israel deployed troops to southern Lebanon on Tuesday, escalating tensions with Hezbollah. The move comes after the militant group launched attacks in response to Israeli airstrikes that killed civilians and Hezbollah members. Lebanon's health ministry reports multiple casualties and thousands displaced amid the growing hostility.

Hezbollah, supported by Iran, has fired rockets and launched drones into Northern Israel, leading to swift Israeli military retaliation. The Israeli airstrikes resulted in the destruction of Hezbollah's media infrastructure. A senior Hezbollah official has signaled an end to the ceasefire, declaring readiness for a full-scale conflict.

As Israeli military forces take strategic positions within Lebanon, civilians from both Lebanon and Syria are caught in the crossfire. The recent escalation has driven thousands of Syrians back across the border, seeking refuge from the ongoing conflict. Lebanon's government and international observers are closely monitoring the volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)