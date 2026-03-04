Stalemate in the Semi: Como and Inter Battle to a 0-0 Draw

Como and Inter Milan ended their Coppa Italia semi-final first leg in a goalless draw on Tuesday, with both teams missing chances to take the lead. Despite Como's control of the match, they failed to capitalize on their opportunities, leaving the aggregate score tied at 0-0.

In a frustrating moment for the hosts, Alex Valle's shot went wide after a precise cross from Ivan Smolcic, missing a valuable opportunity just after halftime. In response, Inter made several substitutions, including Marcus Thuram, Piotr Zielinski, and Denzel Dumfries, yet these changes did not enhance their attack.

The encounter was emotionally charged, following the death of Rino Marchesi, who managed the 1986 Como semi-final team. As Inter remains 10 points clear in Serie A, they will confidently approach the second leg at San Siro, hoping for a chance to face either Atalanta or Lazio in the May final.

(With inputs from agencies.)