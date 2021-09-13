Leading Payments Technology Provider Opus Consulting Solutions Announces Hiring Spree In A Bid To Meet Growing Demand

Citing strong business growth opportunities, Opus plans to bolster their workforce by aiming for a 50% increase in its global headcount, in the next 3 months PUNE, India, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Backed by over 24 years of experience in building highly innovative payment solutions, Opus Consulting Solutions is at the forefront of shaping the future of the payments technology and FinTech landscape.

With deep expertise in the financial domain and a growing footprint in the US - Opus offers the best-of-breed payments technology to Fortune 500 companies and some of the biggest names in the financial services industry.

Commenting on this announcement to expand their workforce, TM Praveen, CEO of Opus Consulting Solutions said, ''Opus' expansion plans result from the acceleration of digitization and increasing demand in recent years to modernize legacy payments systems. The pandemic has brought forth remarkable disruption in the payments ecosystem. With customers migrating from cash to digital payment channels, we see a rising urgency in adopting payment modernization programs.'' With new opportunities in the payments landscape - the company is gearing up to position itself for the long-term win. Keeping up with their goal of weaving digital capabilities into existing payments ecosystems, Opus plans to expand its workforce across product engineering, sales, and support teams.

''We're focused on driving the global payments industry toward a more modern landscape. In line with this, we plan to expand our solution offerings and grow our workforce by more than 50% in the next three months. We also plan to adopt a holistic business and technology strategy, to deliver transformative benefits to our clients,'' added TM Praveen, CEO of Opus Consulting Solutions.

As alternative payments systems are gaining traction, the company plans to expand their portfolio and roll out innovative, cloud-based, and API-driven payment solutions. Opus is invested in powering large-scale transformations of monolithic architecture and enhancing customer-centricity by re-engineering products to be more modern, agile, and innovative.

About Opus Consulting Solutions Opus Consulting Solutions is a global provider of outcome-driven payment strategies for the digital age. Opus combines its deep technology proficiency with unmatched domain expertise in payments and FinTech to deliver unparalleled quality and value in their work.

Visit https://opusconsulting.com to learn more. Follow Opus on LinkedIn.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)