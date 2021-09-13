API Holdings appoints 5 independent directors

API Holdings, the parent company of PharmEasy, on Monday said it has appointed five independent directors to its Board.

The fresh appointments bring a great amount of cognitive diversity to the Board, with luminaries from the world of public service, technology, pharma, medical fraternity, and the consumer sector, API Holdings Ltd said in a statement.

The five new independent directors are -- Vineeta Rai, former revenue secretary; retired CFO of Titan Company Ltd Subramanian Somasundaram; Livspace Founder and COO Ramakant Sharma, Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India Secretary General Jaydeep Tank and private equity veteran Deepak Vaidya, it added.

''This is yet another step in our journey of being the best in the class of Corporate Governance, and lead the way for times to come. The diversity will help us provide integrated, digital healthcare solutions across the length and breadth of India benefiting all stakeholders,'' API Holdings co-founder and CEO Siddharth Shah said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)