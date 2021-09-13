Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton on Monday launched its first multi-brand EV retail store 'AutoEVmart' in Bengaluru, and said it will set up similar outlets in other cities in a phase-wise manner.

The Mumbai-based diversified group had last week said it will enter the multi-brand EV retail business. Greaves mobility business comprises Ampere Electric, which caters to both two-wheeler (e-scooters) and three-wheeler (e-rickshaw, e-auto and e-loader) segments. Within e-three wheelers, the company has a presence in e-rickshaws under the ELE brand and e-autos under the MLR brand.

Between Ampere Electric and Greaves, there are more than 600 retail stores in over 400 cities. Through this dedicated EV store, spread over 8,000 sq feet space, Greaves Electric Mobility aims to bring everything related to EVs under one roof and sell multi-brand electric mobility solutions from Ampere Electric and other electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler brands in the market, the company said in the release. “We are excited to announce our first AutoEVmart store in Bengaluru today. Bengaluru has been at the forefront of technology innovation and has equally played a significant role in adopting and encouraging electric vehicles and setting an example for other cities to move forward with clean mobility solutions,” said YVS Vijaykumar, CEO, Greaves Retail. With 'AutoEVmart', the company brings in a range of EVs in the last mile mobility space, accelerating a clean and better future by embracing new technologies, he said. The products offered at the store will include e-scooters, e-cycles, e-autos, e-loaders and e-rickshaws and retrofitted accessories for both personal and commercial use, the company said. The store will also provide an extensive after-sales EV care experience, including roadside assistance, easy finance options, comprehensive service packages and e-mobility spares parts, it added. In future, consumers can choose between numerous options - shopping online with home delivery, shopping online and picking up at a store, shopping at a store and taking merchandise away, or shopping at a store and having it delivered to their home, Greaves said. These features will be part of the AutoEVmart along with services like battery swapping and a variety of auto-care and detailing products. Vehicle augmentation and beautification will be a key focus area at AutoEVmart, it stated.

