Tata Motors drives in CNG trim of Tata 407 at Rs 12.07 lakh

Tata Motors on Monday said it has launched the CNG version of its light commercial vehicle Tata 407 priced at Rs12.07 lakh ex-showroom, Pune.Tapping into the benefits of CNG, the vehicle offers profits of up to 35 per cent over the diesel variant, Tata Motors said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 14:55 IST
Tata Motors on Monday said it has launched the CNG version of its light commercial vehicle Tata 407 priced at Rs12.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune).

Tapping into the benefits of CNG, the vehicle offers profits of up to 35 percent over the diesel variant, Tata Motors said in a statement. The vehicle comes with a 10-feet load deck and further strengthens the company's extensive CNG portfolio, ranging from 5-tonne to 16-tonne gross vehicle weight (GVW), in the intermediate and light commercial segment, it added. ''With a steep increase in diesel prices, CNG vehicles have the potential to increase the profit potential significantly, and we are confident that the 407 CNG, in addition to the widest CNG range offered by Tata Motors, will bring a lot of value to our customers,'' Tata Motors Vice President (Product Line I&LCV) Rudrarup Maitra said.

Arguably the most legendary commercial vehicle in India, with over 35 years legacy, the vehicle has consistently remained a customer favorite, selling over 1.2 million units to date - the highest in its segment, he added.

''The main reason for the vehicle's rich legacy is its fundamental nature as a customer-centric vehicle – engineered to deliver unmatched performance at minimal operation costs,'' Maitra noted.

Tata 407 CNG is powered by a 3.8-liter CNG engine, leveraging the fuel-efficient SGI technology and delivers maximum power of 85PS while generating best-in-class torque of 285Nm at low rpm. The 4,995kg-GVW vehicle is equipped with a fuel tank capacity of 180 liters to ensure faster turnaround time and higher productivity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

