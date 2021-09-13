J.P. Morgan opens new campus in Hyderabad

J.P. Morgan announced today the launch of its new campus in the city as part of its continued commitment to invest in its people and infrastructure to provide world-class, high-performance, technology-focused work environments for its employees.

The 822,000 square feet campus located in Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City, HITEC City, is one of JPMorgan Chase's key campuses globally and its largest in the Asia Pacific, and will consolidate the global financial services firm's presence in Hyderabad for employees across technology, risk, operations and support services.

''Hyderabad is a key financial and technology hub for J.P. Morgan and an integral part of our growth story in India. The new, integrated campus is a strong testament of our commitment to continue to meet our clients' needs while ensuring a world-class work environment for our employees, as well as tap the incredible talent pool that the city offers,'' said Daniel Wilkening, Chief Administrative Officer, Commercial Banking and Head of Global Services, JPMorgan Chase.

''The campus brings to life our one campus, one community vision and is built on the pillars of wellbeing, sustainability, and collaboration. Every decision made regarding its design and construction prioritizes the needs of our employees, as well as how the workplace environment will continue to evolve in the future,'' said Deepak Mangla, CEO, Corporate Centers, India & Philippines, JPMorgan Chase.

The campus has been built to create a healthier and safer workplace and includes active wellness zones, dedicated relaxation and reflection zones, a crèche as well as a fully equipped medical center. Collaboration spaces aimed at fostering creativity and the sharing of ideas include an innovation lab, a tech bar, training and conference center facilities, open work cafes on every work floor, and a library.

In keeping with J.P. Morgan's commitment to advance sustainability and maintain carbon neutrality across its operations, which it achieved in 2020, the campus has been awarded the Leadership in Energy and Environment Design (LEED - U.S. Green Building Council) fit-out gold standard and sets new benchmarks in sustainability. Some key features include an energy-efficient building management system to better control and monitor energy use, charging points for electric vehicles, and paperless and digitization initiatives.

About J.P. Morgan JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of consumers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional, and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

J.P. Morgan in India J.P. Morgan is a leading global financial services firm with a presence in India since 1922. The firm has consistently invested in the Indian business, which has been growing steadily. The lines of business include Investment Bank, Global Markets, Wholesale Payments, and Custody Services. J.P. Morgan is among the country's leading players in almost all its businesses and primarily caters to the firm's global clients with business interests in India and local multinationals growing their footprint internationally. India is home to the Corporate Centers which service J.P. Morgan's businesses around the world in the areas of operations, technology, and research.

