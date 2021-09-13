Clear sky makes Kanchenjunga visible from Siliguri

The snow-capped Kanchenjunga could be seen from the plains of Siliguri on Monday to the delight of locals and tourists.

Clear skies helped people see Kanchenjunga, India's highest mountain, from Siliguri, Jalpaiguri and other parts of north Bengal.

Lakhs of tourists visit the Darjeeling hills and Sikkim every year for a glimpse of the mighty Kanchenjunga, often referred to as 'Sleeping Buddha' because of its formation.

Kanchenjunga, having an elevation of 28,169 ft, is the third highest mountain in the world, lying between India and Nepal.

