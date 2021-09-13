Nagpur: Car rams into house; teen girl, woman killed
- Country:
- India
A teen girl and a woman were killed in Nagpur after their speeding car rammed into a house along Amravati Road, police said on Monday.
An Ambazari police station official said the incident took place on Sunday night and identified the deceased as Bhavna Yadav (18) and Rashi Yadav (22).
''The driver of the car in which Bhavna and Rashi were travelling lost control and it rammed into a house at high speed. The two were rushed to a hospital where they died,'' he said.
A case under IPC and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered for causing death by negligence and rash driving. he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhavna
- Rashi Yadav
- Nagpur
- Rashi
- Motor Vehicles Act
- Ambazari
- Bhavna Yadav
ALSO READ
MP: Two booked for allegedly thrashing man over suspicion of stealing
Maha: Woman Buddhist monk murdered in Nagpur; one arrested
JNARDDC Nagpur organizes brief lecture on hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand
3 women booked in UP after viral video shows them thrashing girl
Maha: Rly staffer held for stealing scrap wires from SECR store in Nagpur