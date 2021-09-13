India's retail inflation drops to 5.3 pc in August

India's retail inflation measured by consumer price index (CPI) dropped to 5.30 per cent in August from 5.59 per cent in July.

According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), food basked inflation fell to 3.11 per cent last month compared to 3.96 per cent in July.

This is the second consecutive month in which inflation is below 6 per cent. In the month of May and June, CPI was above the 6 per cent mark. (ANI)

Also Read: Mann ki Baat: PM Modi urges citizens to carry forward great Indian traditions

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)