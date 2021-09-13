Left Menu

India's retail inflation drops to 5.3 pc in August

India's retail inflation measured by consumer price index (CPI) dropped to 5.30 per cent in August from 5.59 per cent in July.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 21:58 IST
India's retail inflation drops to 5.3 pc in August
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's retail inflation measured by consumer price index (CPI) dropped to 5.30 per cent in August from 5.59 per cent in July.

According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), food basked inflation fell to 3.11 per cent last month compared to 3.96 per cent in July.

This is the second consecutive month in which inflation is below 6 per cent. In the month of May and June, CPI was above the 6 per cent mark. (ANI)

Also Read: Mann ki Baat: PM Modi urges citizens to carry forward great Indian traditions

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021