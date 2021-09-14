Left Menu

Chinese envoy to U.S. urges stable commercial ties despite trade conflicts

China's new ambassador to the United States called on Monday for stable and constructive commercial ties between the world's two biggest economies, even as they struggle to resolve political and trade differences, a trade group said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2021 09:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 09:01 IST
Chinese envoy to U.S. urges stable commercial ties despite trade conflicts
  • Country:
  • United States

China's new ambassador to the United States called on Monday for stable and constructive commercial ties between the world's two biggest economies, even as they struggle to resolve political and trade differences, a trade group said. The envoy, Qin Gang, made the comments in an online meeting with the chief executives of major U.S. companies who serve on the board of the U.S.-China Business Council, the group said in a statement on Monday.

"The ambassador’s message to the CEOs was that the commercial relationship must thrive and grow while we work harder to resolve disagreements," said Craig Allen, president of the nonprofit group of 200 U.S. companies that work with China. The meeting came days after U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in a telephone call on the need to ensure that competition between their nations did not veer into conflict.

Allen said the overall U.S.-Chinese relationship was "in a troubled place" at the moment, but Qin told the group their commercial ties remained strong. Allen attended the meeting and has met the ambassador several times since he arrived at his new post in August.

U.S. companies are growing frustrated by the slow pace of the Biden administration's review of China trade policies, and the continuation of tariffs on hundreds of billions of goods traded between the two countries. The Phase 1 interim trade deal, which expires at the end of the year, called for China to boost purchases of U.S. exports by $200 billion over two years, but Beijing is far behind that target, partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021