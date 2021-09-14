Amazon to hire 125,000 workers, pay hourly wages of $18
Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 15:42 IST
Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it would offer an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour for fulfillment and transportation roles and plans to hire more than 125,000 employees across the United States.
Reuters exclusively reported the news earlier on Tuesday.
