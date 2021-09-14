Brinton Pharmaceuticals launches a consumer brand 'Höhner Health' in India to focus on wellness and personal care category

PUNE, India, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Leading pharma company Brinton has launched a wellness and personal care range named 'Höhner Health'. Hohner has a wide range of products in nutritional supplements, baby skincare and personal care category. Brinton plans to make Höhner a global brand, where India launch will be followed by the USA, UK, Europe, and South East Asian market along with Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and more. Höhner being a D2C brand, will give direct access of its range to the new-age consumer all across.

Höhner, which means balance, aims to bring in the perfect balance of nature and science to its consumers. Made with care, all products are of the finest quality natural extracts, vitamins, minerals and are manufactured in world-class production facilities certified with US FDA, UKMHRA, WHO-GMP and others. Thereby delivering pure and premium quality products that are natural and chemical-free.

Rahul Darda, CMD, Brinton Pharmaceuticals ecstatically shares, ''The new-age individual has lost the balance between work and recreation which has taken a huge toll on their health and immunity. We want to aid them to take care of their health while still being able to cope up with the demands of a hectic lifestyle. With Höhner, they will be able to bring back the lost balance of health and feel revitalized in all forms. We aspire to be their constant companion by providing a one-stop solution to maintain a healthy lifestyle. All Höhner products are carefully formulated with a perfect balance of Nature and Science, and goes through stringent quality processes and checks, guaranteeing safety, purity and efficacy.'' The company also plans to keep high-quality products accessible and affordable to many. In all, Höhner aims to meet the needs of the modern lifestyle of its new-age consumers.

About Brinton Brinton is an innovation-led Indian multinational Pharmaceutical Company. Right from research to formulation development, the company is committed to keep everything world-class yet affordable for all. With its network of subsidiaries and representative offices, Brinton has bookmarked its presence globally in India, UK, France, USA, Africa, and other Asian countries. However, our prominent presence in Africa and SAARC region is distinctly poised for developing footage inUSA, UK, South East Asia, Middle East, Latin America, and the CIS countries which takes our presence in 32 countries worldwide.

Website: https://www.brintonhealth.com/index.php