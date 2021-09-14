Mumbai, 14th September 2021: Asteria Belmont has announced that the most-awaited, ‘Diyana’ from Asteria Belmont will be assembled, mass-produced in India in support of the Make in India initiative. Diyana is now in its final prototyping stage, and being designed by Asteria Belmont at its exclusive design centre in Seattle. The product is slated for the launch in June 2022. Asteria Belmont has been working intensely for years on product R&D and has partnered with the world’s largest consumer-tech manufacturers for mass production in India. Diayana will be elegant in its looks, yet the most powerful in computing. It will have the fastest processor, impeccable storage capacity, brilliant camera features, the sharpest display ever, and much more. “We’ll be soon setting up our independent R&D unit in India employing hundreds of people,” said Syed Faizan Azeem, The CEO of Asteria Belmont. “Asteria Belmont has got remarkable potential and will certainly disrupt and capture a major part of the global smartphone market share, the company has got great financial prospects and ambitious plans especially in India which will certainly contribute to the Indian Economy” added Y. Srinivas, the financial consultant from Hyderabad. Asteria Belmont will soon be making further announcements on product specs, technology, patents, partners, investors, and financials—besides details of the launch event—in the further communique. The company, reportedly, have also been aggressively hiring ex-Apple employees. About Asteria Belmont Asteria Belmont, in India, is incorporated under the RoC of companies, Bangalore. The entity was founded by Indian-born Syed Faizan Azeem, a renowned mathematician from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland. An incredible team of extremely passionate and seasoned professionals have collaborated and worked tirelessly to bring the company to the forefront of the industry standards. The company is primarily involved in the manufacturing and production of innovative consumer tech products. They have also partnered with some of the largest companies and Asteria Belmont is being transformed into a multi-billion dollar empire. PWR PWR