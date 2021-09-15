Left Menu

Small cargo plane loses contact in Indonesia's Papua

Until now, there has been no communication with the Rimbun Air PK-OTW plane, Adita Irawati, the ministry spokesperson said.Indonesia, a sprawling archipelago nation of about 270 million people, has been plagued by transportation accidents in recent years, including plane crashes and ferry sinkings.AP RUP RUP

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 15-09-2021 09:42 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 09:33 IST
Small cargo plane loses contact in Indonesia's Papua
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesian authorities lost contact with a small Rimbun Air cargo airplane 50 minutes after it took off Wednesday in the country's easternmost province Papua. Local airport authorities with the National Search and Rescue Agency are searching for the plane.

The Twin Otter 300 plane was heading to Intan Jaya district from Nabre district with construction materials on board.

The Transportation Ministry in a statement said a pilot, co-pilot, and technician are on board. "Until now, there has been no communication with the Rimbun Air PK-OTW plane," Adita Irawati, the ministry spokesperson said.

Indonesia, a sprawling archipelago nation of about 270 million people, has been plagued by transportation accidents in recent years, including plane crashes and ferry sinkings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021