Left Menu

Tata Motors drives in XPRES-T EV for fleet segment at Rs 9.54 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 15:54 IST
Tata Motors drives in XPRES-T EV for fleet segment at Rs 9.54 lakh
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has launched its first electric sedan under the XPRES brand – the XPRES-T EV, exclusively for fleet customers, with a price starting at Rs 9.54 lakh (net price after FAME subsidy).

The sedan would come in two trims -- XpresT 165 and XpresT 213, with a range of 165 km and 213 km, respectively.

The two variants of XpresT 165 are tagged at Rs 9.54 lakh and Rs 10.04 lakh, while the XpresT 213 trims are priced at Rs 10.14 lakh and Rs 10.64, respectively.

''Targeted at mobility services, corporate and government fleet customers, the XPRES-T EV will come with an optimal battery size, captive fast charging solution, which will ensure outstandingly low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort, making it a comprehensive and attractive proposition for fleet owners and operators,'' Tata Motors said in a statement.

The XPRES-T electric sedan packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kilowatt-hours (kWh) and 16.5 kWh for two trims.

The vehicle comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single-speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) as standard across variants.

The XPRES -T EV can be charged from 0-80 percent in 90 mins and 110 mins (for 16.5 kWh and 21.5 kWh, respectively), using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15A plug point, the automaker said.

The company sells Nexon EV and Tigor EV in the personal car segment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021