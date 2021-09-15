Tata Motors drives in XPRES-T EV for fleet segment at Rs 9.54 lakh

Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has launched its first electric sedan under the XPRES brand – the XPRES-T EV, exclusively for fleet customers, with a price starting at Rs 9.54 lakh (net price after FAME subsidy).

The sedan would come in two trims -- XpresT 165 and XpresT 213, with a range of 165 km and 213 km, respectively.

The two variants of XpresT 165 are tagged at Rs 9.54 lakh and Rs 10.04 lakh, while the XpresT 213 trims are priced at Rs 10.14 lakh and Rs 10.64, respectively.

''Targeted at mobility services, corporate and government fleet customers, the XPRES-T EV will come with an optimal battery size, captive fast charging solution, which will ensure outstandingly low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort, making it a comprehensive and attractive proposition for fleet owners and operators,'' Tata Motors said in a statement.

The XPRES-T electric sedan packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kilowatt-hours (kWh) and 16.5 kWh for two trims.

The vehicle comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single-speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) as standard across variants.

The XPRES -T EV can be charged from 0-80 percent in 90 mins and 110 mins (for 16.5 kWh and 21.5 kWh, respectively), using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15A plug point, the automaker said.

The company sells Nexon EV and Tigor EV in the personal car segment.

