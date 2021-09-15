Financial bids received for Air India disinvestment; Tatas among suitors
The government on Wednesday said it has received multiple financial bids for buying national carrier Air India.Meanwhile, a Tata Sons spokesperson told PTI that it has put in a bid for the airline.Financial bids for Air India disinvestment received by Transaction Adviser.
- Country:
- India
The government on Wednesday said it has received multiple financial bids for buying national carrier Air India.
Meanwhile, a Tata Sons spokesperson told PTI that it has put in a bid for the airline.
''Financial bids for Air India disinvestment received by Transaction Adviser. Process now moves to concluding stage,'' DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.
The government is seeking to sell 100 per cent of its stake in the state-owned national airline, including Air India's 100 per cent shareholding in AI Express Ltd and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd.
The stake sale process, which begun on January 2020, faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In April 2021, the government asked potential bidders to put in financial bids.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Air India's Indore-Dubai flight to resume from Wednesday
Air India's Indore-Dubai flight resumes after 17 months
CIAL, Air India Express ink MoU on special promotional schemes for passengers
Air India to operate non-stop Hyderabad-London flight
Air India to launch non-stop flight service between Hyderabad to London from September 9