Left Menu

Cookpad's Jio Phone app puts daily recipe inspiration into the hands of 100M+ people across India

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-09-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 17:47 IST
Cookpad's Jio Phone app puts daily recipe inspiration into the hands of 100M+ people across India
  • Country:
  • India

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cookpad, the global recipe-sharing service and community of home cooks, today announces the launch of its app for Jio Phone.

Available in six different languages (English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil and Bengali) reflecting the diversity of cooking in India, Cookpad hopes to provide daily recipe inspiration to more than 100 million Jio Phone users across the country.

Currently, the only app of its kind in the Jio Store, Cookpad is a recipe-sharing service and a lively community where people can browse and search over half a million community generated recipes, create and share new ideas and connect with others through cooking.

''I've watched Cookpad's community in India evolve and grow over the past 4 years,'' said Shriniwas Mutnure, Business Head, Cookpad India. ''It's like one big family that comes together to share their love of cooking, find daily inspiration and have fun together everyday. To have the opportunity to potentially welcome millions of new cooks into our community is something that the team here in India is extremely excited about.'' Founded on a mission to make everyday cooking fun, Cookpad believes that helping more people to enjoy home cooking will lead to happier and healthier lives for people, communities and the planet.

''We exist to make everyday cooking fun for the global population,'' said Tomoya Yasuda, Cookpad Global's Managing Director. ''To achieve that, we need to adapt Cookpad to make it accessible to even more people. We're pleased to have been able to work with Jio Phone to extend our offering to over 100 million people in India. This is a significant step towards fulfilling our mission.'' Jio Phone users can join Cookpad for free using their Facebook account or email address. As well as providing access to community recipes, Cookpad regularly hosts weekly recipe challenges, events, workshops and helps to connect like-minded people across the cooking community.

About Cookpad Cookpad is the world's largest recipe sharing service and global community of home cooks. Around 100 million people across the world use Cookpad every month, and over 6 million recipes have been created by people in more than 70 countries. Cookpad launched in India in 2017 with the aim of becoming a source of simple and delicious everyday cooking inspiration, supporting the country's keen interest in home cooking. Over half a million recipes have been shared on Cookpad India to date.

Cookpad is available in six different languages in India on mobile app and web.

English: https://cookpad.com/in Hindi : https://cookpad.com/in-hi Bengali: https://cookpad.com/in-bn Gujarati : https://cookpad.com/in-gu Tamil : https://cookpad.com/in-ta Marathi: https://cookpad.com/in-mr Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1626605/Cookpad_Author_Community_Event.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021