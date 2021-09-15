Left Menu

Indian Naval Placement Agency signs MoU with Flipkart for recruitment of veterans

Rajneesh Kumar, Senior Vice President, Flipkart, said that through the FlipMarch programme, Flipkart aims to create a bridge to facilitate ex-servicemen to find opportunities in the corporate world, enriching its talent pool, while also finding continued employment that leverages their skill set.

Indian Naval Placement Agency (INPA) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Flipkart for the recruitment of retired personnel of the Indian Navy in the e-commerce company, according to an official statement.

''Through the MoU, INPA will identify a pool of ex-servicemen candidates for relevant roles as per recruitment standards of Flipkart,'' the Indian Navy's statement mentioned. The company will, in turn, enable these individuals transition to the corporate sector through in-house assimilation and training programmes, it noted.

Flipkart is undertaking this programme under its 'Diversity and Inclusion Charter' under the aegis of 'FlipMarch' that aims to offer ex-servicemen opportunities in line with their qualifications, experience, and attributes acquired during their service period, it said. Rajneesh Kumar, Senior Vice President, Flipkart, said that through the FlipMarch programme, Flipkart aims to create a bridge to facilitate ex-servicemen to find opportunities in the corporate world, enriching its talent pool, while also finding continued employment that leverages their skill set.

