Coast Guard rescues stranded fishermen off Malpe coast

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 11 fishermen from a fishing boat stranded at sea, 35 nautical miles off the coast, due to strong winds and swell and ensured that the boat and the fishermen reached Malpe fishing harbour safely.

A Coast Guard release here said the fishing boat - IFB Sagar Samrat - lost propulsion owing to engine failure in rough weather conditions and requested transiting merchant ships for help. The merchant ships in turn requested the maritime rescue coordination centre (MRCC), Mumbai for assistance.

ICG ship Rajdoot sailed from New Mangalore port for undertaking search and rescue operation and arrived at stranded boat position at 11 PM on Tuesday.

Considering inclement weather and various complications, including battery draining, depleting ration and fresh water, ICGS Rajdoot took the fishing boat under tow along with 11 fishermen in good health condition at 12.20 AM on Wednesday.

The ship handed over the boat at 5.20 PM to another fishing boat, Dhanishka-I arranged for by the fisheries authorities about 5 nautical miles off Malpe coast.

Further, electronic surveillance in the area is being maintained through coastal surveillance network to shepherd fishing boats in the area to safer locations. Regular weather warning advisory is also being transmitted, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)