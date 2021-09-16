Purple Quarter Facilitates the Appointment of Amit Saxena as the CTO for RBI Innovation Hub

The former SBI Global Deputy Chief Technology Officer took over the role on September 15 BENGALURU, India, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespoke CTO Search firm, Purple Quarter is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed the CTO search for the country's premier financial entity RBI's latest subsidiary, the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH).

RBIH was founded with the aim to promote technology-led innovation across the financial sector. For the CTO, RBIH sought an agile and curious Tech Leader who could leverage technology to solve population-scale problems in India. Purple Quarter's streamlined multi-step search backed by precise process helped zero in seasoned techie Amit Saxena for the leadership role. ''For RBIH's nascent platform we were seeking someone who can get things done and has had an impressive track record in the fintech domain. I am confident that Amit will scale RBIH to new heights and am thankful for RBIH's trust in us with this crucial mandate. We are ecstatic to have delivered the mandate in a record time!'' said Roopa Kumar, Founder & COO, Purple Quarter.

As the RBIH CTO, Amit who will be based out of Bangalore will be responsible for conceptualizing and operating an innovative ecosystem to uplift the country's banking & financial sectors aided by emerging tech solutions. A seasoned Tech Leader with 22 years of experience, Amit has been a part of transforming digital banking in the country, innovated on customer-centric journeys and has been the architect for complex and strategic technical projects during his career. Amit, who was previously with State Bank of India for over half a decade, has had earlier stints with Tech Mahindra, Quark, HCL.

Speaking on the appointment, Rajesh Bansal, CEO, RBIH said, ''I am thrilled to welcome Amit to the RBIH team and keen to build together a robust ecosystem that will enable banks, non-banks and fintech to take financial sector innovation to a billion people over the next few years. A special note of thanks to Roopa and the Purple Quarter team for understanding our core requirements and getting down to business from the word 'go'. We appreciate the timely and thoughtful support.'' Purple Quarters' unmatched tech network and comprehensive end-to-end search process have been instrumental in securing multiple key tech leadership positions for the likes of Licious, Swiggy, PharmEasy, Urban Company, hike, Vedantu, Upstox, LendingKart, Acko and more.

About Purple Quarter Purple Quarter is a bespoke CTO search firm based out of Bangalore. In less than four years, it has mapped over 4000+ leaders across the globe. Its singular approach to tech leadership hiring has given Purple Quarter a detailed acumen into the Tech Leadership hiring space, especially in the startup ecosystem. Its robust clientele includes early stage to mature startups such as Inmobi, Swiggy, Acko, PharmEasy, hike, Urban Company and many more.

