Left Menu

Bidgely raises $26 mn from Moore Strategic Ventures, others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 12:25 IST
Bidgely raises $26 mn from Moore Strategic Ventures, others
  • Country:
  • India

Tech firm Bidgely on Thursday said it has raised USD 26 million (about Rs 190.8 crore) in funding led by Moore Strategic Ventures.

The round also saw participation from Accurant International as well as existing investors like Future Energy Ventures, Georgian and Constellation Technology Ventures, a statement said.

The SaaS (Software-as-a-service) startup had raised Rs 15 crore from IvyCap Ventures in March this year. The US-headquartered company has raised a total of USD 77 million in funding to date.

The company offers artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions to electricity distribution companies to enable them to serve their customers better as well as modernise their grid operations.

''As India's extensive smart meter penetration continues, this new investment enables Bidgely to provide tailored solutions that support the country's biggest utility needs: electricity theft prevention, grid stability and electric vehicle (EV) accommodation,'' the statement said.

Working with a leading private Indian electricity distribution company (Discom), Bidgely has demonstrated the acute ability to detect non-technical losses through disaggregated smart meter data, it added.

It, however, did not disclose the name of the customer.

Bidgely is targeting multiple use cases, including AI-based short-term load forecasting, analytics-based customer indexing and asset predictive maintenance to solve multiple challenges for Discoms, the statement said.

“Bidgely's Silicon Valley roots and strong engineering arm in India play not only to our strength of providing AI technology to established markets like North America and Europe but also to our ability to address key issues in emerging markets,” Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta said.

He added that India's energy landscape, specifically, is evolving rapidly, and the company's work around theft detection and grid stabilisation goes to the heart of problems that cost the utility industry billions of dollars a year.

Bidgely pioneered load disaggregation, holds 17 patents for its technology and partners with nearly 40 global utilities and energy retailers to glean valuable customer energy insights, using data from smart meters already installed in the home. It processes more than two billion energy data points a day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021