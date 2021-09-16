Left Menu

Tobacco firm Philip Morris seals deal for UK's Vectura with 75% support

Cigarette maker Philip Morris (PMI) has clinched the roughly 1-billion-pound takeover of inhaler maker Vectura after winning the backing of about 75% of shareholders in the British company, part of its expansion beyond tobacco.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 12:50 IST
Tobacco firm Philip Morris seals deal for UK's Vectura with 75% support

Cigarette maker Philip Morris (PMI) has clinched the roughly 1-billion-pound takeover of inhaler maker Vectura after winning the backing of about 75% of shareholders in the British company, part of its expansion beyond tobacco. Vectura shareholders had until Sept. 15 to decide whether to support the 165 pence-per-share bid from PMI, which sought to buy the London-listed asthma drug maker as part of its plan to go "smoke-free" and switch to healthcare and wellness products.

"We have reached an important milestone in our acquisition of Vectura and are pleased to have secured over 74% of the company's shares, in excess of the 50% required to make our offer unconditional and PMI the majority shareholder," PMI Chief Executive Jacek Olczak said in a statement on Thursday. PMI had received the shares from shareholders through a public tender offer process, and the cigarette maker's offer for Vectura cannot be withdrawn now.

PMI, which fought off private equity firm Carlyle Group for the buyout of Vectura, had switched its proposal to a takeover offer from a so-called scheme of arrangement to raise its chances. The switch allowed PMI to require the support of holders of just over 50% of Vectura shares for the deal to go through.

Philip Morris has received regulatory clearances for the deal and had won the backing of Vectura's board, but health groups are questioning the idea of a tobacco company making money from treating the very illnesses that cigarettes cause. Olczak said PMI would provide Vectura's scientists with the resources and expertise to reach a target of at least $1 billion in net revenue from its "Beyond Nicotine" products by 2025.

The U.S.-based company has also extended the deadline for the remaining Vectura shareholders to tender their shares to Sept. 30. ($1 = 0.7234 pounds)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021