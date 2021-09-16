Left Menu

Spanish police evacuate parts of Oviedo after bomb threat

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 16-09-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 14:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish police said they evacuated a central part of the northern city of Oviedo on Thursday morning in response to a bomb threat.

"We received an anonymous bomb threat by telephone and, following protocols, we proceeded to evacuate part of the area," a national police spokesperson said, adding the evacuation took place around 1030 am. (0830 GMT).

