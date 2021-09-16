Left Menu

LifeCell gets DCGI nod for clinical trial of cell therapy to treat COVID patients

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 14:41 IST
LifeCell gets DCGI nod for clinical trial of cell therapy to treat COVID patients
  • Country:
  • India

Leading stem cell bank LifeCell on Thursday said it has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for a clinical trial of Mesocel to treat patients with moderate to severe COVID-19.

The company has received the approval for the clinical trial of Mesocel, a new therapy derived from mesenchymal stem cells of the umbilical cord tissue, set to treat patients suffering from COVID 19 pneumonia and acute respiratory distress, from the Biological Division of the DCGI, LifeCell said in a statement.

The clinical trial, to be conducted in two phases, will evaluate the safety and efficacy of Mesocel for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe COVID-19, it added.

''This new cell therapy utilising the potent anti-inflammatory, immune-modulating and tissue regenerative properties of Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) will further strengthen our fight against COVID-19 and help save lives, which is our primary objective,'' LifeCell Managing Director Mayur Abhaya said.

The company has set up a manufacturing facility at its Chennai campus that will further bolster its biologics manufacturing capabilities, LifeCell said.

Equipped with multiple bioreactors of different sizes, the facility ensures an uninterrupted supply of MSCs for timely and affordable treatment by using the bio-reactors to expand the cells in a sterile environment, thereby providing significant advantages from a cost and quality-control perspective, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021