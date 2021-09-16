Left Menu

Stability trumps growth for government as Russians prepare to vote -economists

"On the priority scale, both for the government and the Kremlin, maintaining fiscal and financial stability, having a high level of reserves and low level of debt, is by far a more significant objective than supporting growth and more stable, more speedy increases in real incomes," said independent economist Vladimir Tikhomirov. Russia does plan to spend 1.6 trillion roubles from its sovereign wealth fund on infrastructure projects between 2021 and 2024, despite central bank warnings of inflationary risks if authorities spend too freely.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 16:56 IST
Stability trumps growth for government as Russians prepare to vote -economists

Low wages and rising prices are crucial issues for Russians at parliamentary elections this week, but maintaining financial stability matters more to the Kremlin than driving growth, economists say, with inflation a lingering concern.

The Sept. 17-19 election, the last major vote before a presidential poll in 2024, comes as Russia is recovering from its worst economic downturn in more than a decade, the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and low prices for oil, its major export. With vaccinations underway and commodity prices recovering this year, the economy is growing faster than previously expected, expanding 10.3% year-on-year in the second quarter.

Inflation has remained stubbornly high despite five interest rate hikes this year, reaching an annual 6.84% in mid-September. The central bank's most recent key rate increase, by 25 basis points to 6.75%, was last week.

Higher prices are a major concern for voters: Oxford Economics research based on a recent WCIOM poll showed falling incomes and essential goods becoming unaffordable ranked among the population's main worries. "That's what the population is very concerned about," said Tatiana Orlova, Oxford Economics' lead emerging markets economist and author of the research note.

"The economy is important in these elections because that is what's on people's minds." Ahead of this week's elections, President Vladimir Putin ordered one-off social payments and public sector salary increases worth at least 500 billion roubles ($7 billion) - something analysts said may further fuel inflation.

"This might have some pro-inflationary impact going forward," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest. The central bank has said the fresh social payments - to pensioners and soldiers, among others - will not have an impact on its monetary policy. Kremlin critics say the measures are designed to boost support for the ruling United Russia party. The Kremlin says the support measures have nothing to do with the election.

With a budget surplus now close to 1 trillion roubles, the government could afford to spend even more, analysts say, but it prefers stable public finances to faster growth and improved living standards. "On the priority scale, both for the government and the Kremlin, maintaining fiscal and financial stability, having a high level of reserves and low level of debt, is by far a more significant objective than supporting growth and more stable, more speedy increases in real incomes," said independent economist Vladimir Tikhomirov.

Russia does plan to spend 1.6 trillion roubles from its sovereign wealth fund on infrastructure projects between 2021 and 2024, despite central bank warnings of inflationary risks if authorities spend too freely. The rainy-day fund, built up from oil revenues, stood at $190.5 billion at Sept. 1.

($1 = 72.4500 roubles) (Editing by Katya Golubkova and Catherine Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021