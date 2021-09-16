Left Menu

Ayu Health raises USD 6.3 mn in series-A funding round

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 17:34 IST
Ayu Health raises USD 6.3 mn in series-A funding round
  • Country:
  • India

Health-tech start-up Ayu Health on Thursday said it has raised USD 6.3 million (around Rs 46 crore) in Series-A financing round, led by Vertex Ventures and Stellaris Venture Partners.

The round also saw participation from marquee angel investors including Varun Alagh of Mamaearth, Ashish Gupta of Helion and Rajat Goel of EyeQ Hospitals, Ayu Health said in a statement.

This fund infusion will help Ayu expand its hospital network and build new technology solutions to enable insurance processing, efficient procurement and clinical quality management at network hospitals, it added.

''Our mission at Ayu is to democratise hospital care by using technology to improve both the quality, efficiency and reach of stand-alone hospitals,'' Ayu Health Co-founder Himesh Joshi said.

The company is thrilled to partner with Stellaris and Vertex, as well as its angel investors to take its cause forward, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021