Sensex trends in 2021

Following are some major market trends in 2021: * January 21: The BSE benchmark Sensex touches the momentous 50,000-mark in intra-day trade on January 21, 2021 * February 3: Closes above 50,000 for the first time * February 5: Crosses 51,000-mark in intra-day trade * February 8: Ends above 51,000-level * February 15: Rallies above 52,000-mark * June 22: Reaches 53,000-mark in intra-day trade * July 7: Closes above the 53,000-mark for the first time * August 4: Benchmark goes past 54,000 for the first time in intra-day trade and also closes above this mark * August 13: Rallies above 55,000 for the first time and also closes above this level * August 18: Goes past 56,000-mark for the first time in intra-day trade * August 27: Closes above 56,000-mark for the first time * August 31: Goes past 57,000-mark in intra-day trade and also closes above this level; market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reaches Rs 250 lakh crore * September 3: Scales 58,000-mark in intra-day trade and also closes above this feat * September 16: Reaches 59,000-mark for the first time both intra-day and at close of trade; market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies at new record of Rs 2,60,78,355.12 crore The benchmark index has gained 11,389.83 points or 23.85 per cent so far this year.

