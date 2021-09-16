Left Menu

Opposition resorted to false narrative for creating vaccine hesitancy: Puri

The Opposition resorted to false narratives to create vaccine hesitancy among the masses, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri alleged Thursday.He also took on the Opposition over its criticism of the Central Vista project, saying allegations are being made without getting into facts.Speaking at the launch of a book -- Modi Stole My Mask -- Puri said it brings into limelight the instances of false narratives peddled during the pandemic.The virus is the real enemy not your political opponents.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 19:15 IST
Opposition resorted to false narrative for creating vaccine hesitancy: Puri
  • Country:
  • India

The Opposition resorted to ''false narratives'' to create vaccine hesitancy among the masses, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri alleged Thursday.

He also took on the Opposition over its criticism of the Central Vista project, saying allegations are being made without getting into facts.

Speaking at the launch of a book -- 'Modi Stole My Mask' -- Puri said it brings into limelight the instances of ''false narratives'' peddled during the pandemic.

''The virus is the real enemy not your political opponents. But the Opposition resorted to false narrative (and) succeeded in creating vaccine hesitancy which the government faced,'' he said.

But now, he said, vaccination against the coronavirus is happening at a record speed, and the numbers would go up substantially over the next few months.

On the criticism of the Central Vista project, Puri said no one from the Opposition applied their mind that the architecture of the current seat of the government was developed by the British for themselves and not for the independent India.

He exuded confidence the revamp exercise will be completes in time. The book is written by Amit Bagaria and Savio Rodrigues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021