Opposition resorted to false narrative for creating vaccine hesitancy: Puri

The Opposition resorted to ''false narratives'' to create vaccine hesitancy among the masses, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri alleged Thursday.

He also took on the Opposition over its criticism of the Central Vista project, saying allegations are being made without getting into facts.

Speaking at the launch of a book -- 'Modi Stole My Mask' -- Puri said it brings into limelight the instances of ''false narratives'' peddled during the pandemic.

''The virus is the real enemy not your political opponents. But the Opposition resorted to false narrative (and) succeeded in creating vaccine hesitancy which the government faced,'' he said.

But now, he said, vaccination against the coronavirus is happening at a record speed, and the numbers would go up substantially over the next few months.

On the criticism of the Central Vista project, Puri said no one from the Opposition applied their mind that the architecture of the current seat of the government was developed by the British for themselves and not for the independent India.

He exuded confidence the revamp exercise will be completes in time. The book is written by Amit Bagaria and Savio Rodrigues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)