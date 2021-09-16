World Bank discontinues business climate report after ethics review

The World Bank Group said on Thursday it has decided to discontinue publication of its "Doing Business" rankings of country business climates after a review of data irregularities in the 2018 and 2020 reports.

In a statement, the World Bank said that after the irregularities raised ethical matters involving former bank staff and board officials, the development lender will work on a new approach to assessing countries' business and investment climates.

