World Bank discontinues business climate report after ethics review

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2021 20:38 IST
World Bank discontinues business climate report after ethics review
  • United States

The World Bank Group said on Thursday it has decided to discontinue publication of its "Doing Business" rankings of country business climates after a review of data irregularities in the 2018 and 2020 reports.

In a statement, the World Bank said that after the irregularities raised ethical matters involving former bank staff and board officials, the development lender will work on a new approach to assessing countries' business and investment climates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

