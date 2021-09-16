Business briefs 2

Pune-based fintech startup 4Fin on Thursday said it has raised USD 1.1 million (about Rs 8.09 crore) in funding from Curesense Therapeutics.

4Fin will use the proceeds from the pre-seed round to enhance its product development, offer personalised loan products and support its customers with its model of '4Fin Mitras', a statement said.

Founded by Amit Tewary and Ajit Sinha, 4Fin focuses on facilitating small loans to support expenses for health, education, electric two-wheelers among other necessities. Its solutions reduce turnaround time for approval and disbursal of loans, facilitating faster decision-making, and ensuring accessibility of loans for customers at affordable rates. The startup will enrol more than 50,000 freelance '4Fin Mitras' by the end of this financial year and train them on the nuances of customer support, the statement said.

''We are creating a completely new category of services in the lending space. Any person in Bharat with a smartphone can access loans now. We will deliver unmatched customer care with help of our network of '4Fin Mitras'. Customers can buy products or services at best prices with an advantage of paying with customised instalments,'' 4Fin co-founder Amit Tewary said.

4Fin co-founder Ajit Sinha said the company has already started tie ups with major players in healthcare, education, two wheelers, consumer durables. * * * Virescent Infrastructure partners IBM, SAP * IBM on Thursday said Virescent Infrastructure, a renewable energy platform, is collaborating with IBM Global Business Services (GBS) and SAP to deploy 'RISE with SAP' solution.

The deployment is designed to help Virescent Infrastructure get clear, unified visibility of its stocks and assets which helps improve quality control, a statement said. Headquartered in Mumbai, Virescent Infrastructure was launched in October 2020 with an aim to acquire and manage operating assets and leverage investment opportunities in the fast-growing renewable energy sector. The company currently manages 394.35 MW of solar assets located in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The organization required a centralised and consolidated view of the entire operations to make faster business decisions with more insights, the statement said.

''To help achieve these objectives, Virescent Infrastructure collaborated with IBM GBS to deploy the RISE with SAP offering in just seven months, bringing in automation and improved governance across multiple levels of the organisation,'' it added.

* * * HCL hires 1,000 people in Sri Lanka * IT services firm HCL Technologies on Thursday said it has recently surpassed a milestone of recruiting more than 1,000 local employees in Sri Lanka.

This includes recent graduates as well as seasoned industry professionals, a statement said.

HCL Technologies had entered Sri Lanka in 2020 with an aim to make it a global delivery hub. It now has a global delivery centre in Orion City, Colombo, and is expanding its footprint to Cinnamon Life, a state-of-the-art office space, in the city.

''We are optimistic about the country's growth prospects and look forward to bringing in more global opportunities to the local community. Sri Lanka has an extremely talented and world-class pool of IT professionals and we are certain our family here will continue to play an increasing role in serving our Global 2000 clients and partners situated all over the globe,” Apparao VV, Chief Human Resources Officer at HCL Technologies, said.

