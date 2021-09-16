Left Menu

JM Financial's subsidiary to raise up to Rs 500 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 22:00 IST
JM Financial's subsidiary to raise up to Rs 500 crore
  • Country:
  • India

JM Financial on Thursday said its subsidiary JM Financial Products Ltd plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore through public issue of bonds.

''JM Financial Products has filed the shelf prospectus and tranche I prospectus with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai and the Sebi,'' JM Financial said in a regulatory filing.

The subsidiary will come out with tranche I issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,000 each with a base issue size of Rs 100 crore. There will be an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 400 crore, aggregating up to Rs 500 crore.

Shares of JM Financial closed nearly flat at Rs 91.40 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021