Delhi air quality in satisfactory category

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 21:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under the 'moderate' category, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', while that between 401 and 500 is 'severe'. (Wikimedia)
Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category on Sunday and is likely to remain so for the next five days, according to government forecasting agencies.

The city's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 82 on Sunday. It was 69 on Saturday and 62 on Friday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that the city's average PM2.5 level stood at 35 microgram per cubic metre (µg/m³) and PM10 level at 85 µg/m³. PTI GVS IJT

