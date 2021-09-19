Left Menu

Three killed, two others feared dead in road accident: Police

Three persons were killed in a collision between a bus and a truck in Rajasthans Sri Ganganagar district on Sunday night.Both the vehicles caught fire after the collision which occurred in the Anupgarh police station area.Three charred bodies were recovered from the bus. SHO of Anupgarh police station said the truck driver and cleaner too are feared killed in the accident.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-09-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 23:57 IST
Three killed, two others feared dead in road accident: Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were killed in a collision between a bus and a truck in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Sunday night.

Both the vehicles caught fire after the collision which occurred in the Anupgarh police station area.

"Three charred bodies were recovered from the bus. After the collision, around 20 passengers managed to get out of the bus," Circle Officer Anupgrh Jaidev Siyag said. SHO of Anupgarh police station said the truck driver and cleaner too are feared killed in the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021