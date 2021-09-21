IPL Scoreboard: RR vs PBKS

Scoreboard from the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings here on Tuesday. Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis c M Agarwal b A Singh 36 Yashasvi Jaiswal c M Agarwal b H Brar 49 Sanju Samson c Rahul b I Porel 4 Liam Livingstone c Allen b A Singh 25 Mahipal Lomor c Markram b A Singh 43 Ryan Parag c Markram b M Shami 4 Rahul Tewatiya b M Shami 2 Chris Morris c Markram b M Shami 5 Chetan Sakariya c and b A Singh 7 Kartik Tyagi b A Singh 1 Mustafizur Rahman not out 0 Extras:(LB-4, WD-5) 9 Total (all out in 20 overs) 185 Fall of wicket: 1-54, 2-68, 3-116, 4-136, 5-166, 6-169, 7-175, 8-178, 9-185.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-21-3, Ishan Porel 4-0-39-1, Deepak Hooda 2-0-37-0, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-32-5, Adil Rashid 3-0-35-0, Harpreet Brar 3-0-17-1. More PTI AT AT AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)