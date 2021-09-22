Taiwan applies to join Pacific trade pact CPTPP - official news agency

Taiwan has formally applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the official Central News Agency said on Wednesday, less than a week after China said it too had submitted an application.

Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua will give details on Thursday, Deputy Economy Minister Chen Chern-chyi said, according to the agency.

It gave no other details and there was no immediate comment from the Economy Ministry.

