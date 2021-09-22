Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as Evergrande concerns ease; Fed in focus

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 19:02 IST
U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as concerns over a default by China's Evergrande eased, with investors now awaiting policy cues from the Federal Reserve's meeting later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 87.03 points, or 0.26%, at the open to 34,006.87.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.24 points, or 0.30%, at 4,367.43. The Nasdaq Composite gained 54.19 points, or 0.37%, to 14,800.59 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

