US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as Evergrande concerns ease; Fed in focus
U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as concerns over a default by China's Evergrande eased, with investors now awaiting policy cues from the Federal Reserve's meeting later in the day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 87.03 points, or 0.26%, at the open to 34,006.87.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.24 points, or 0.30%, at 4,367.43. The Nasdaq Composite gained 54.19 points, or 0.37%, to 14,800.59 at the opening bell.
