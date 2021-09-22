Realme India CEO to lead brand expansion in Latin America region

Chinese smartphone brand Realme on Wednesday said it has elevated its Vice President and India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth to spearhead the company's business operations in the Latin America region. Under the new designation of Realme Vice President, and India, Europe and Latin America CEO, Sheth will lead the product, marketing, brand-building and sales functions in these regions, a statement said.

''The foray into a new and promising market reflects Realme's vision to bring trendsetting technology and leapfrogging performance to the consumers in the region, enabling it to achieve its ambition of gaining dual 100 million users by 2023 and build its way to a leading tech brand,'' it added.

According to a Counterpoint report, Realme now ranks among the top 6 smartphone brands globally. It is the fastest brand ever to reach 100 million shipments in the history of the global smartphone market as per Strategy Analytics. In Mexico and Brazil, Realme will prioritise product development that has always been a key focus area for the company. It will also aim to build a strong local workforce in the Latin American region. In addition, Realme will optimise its market and channel strategies in Mexico and Brazil, the statement said.

''Under Sheth's stewardship, Realme has ascended to the top five vendors in Europe in Q2 2021 as per Strategy Analytics, and the company plans to do the same in Mexico and Brazil next year,'' it added.

Realme, whose portfolio includes products like smart TVs, smart wearables and smart audio solutions - had a 14.6 per cent share of the Indian smartphone shipment in the June 2021 quarter. It ranked fourth behind Xiaomi (28.4 per cent), Samsung (17.7 per cent) and Vivo (15.1 per cent).

