Left Menu

Six dead after plane crash in Russian far east involving ageing plane

In July, all 28 people on board an Antonov An-26 twin-engine turboprop died in a crash in Kamchatka, also in the far east.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 15:47 IST
Six dead after plane crash in Russian far east involving ageing plane
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

All six people on board an aging Antonov An-26 transport plane that crashed in the Russian far east the previous day have been killed, Russia's emergency services ministry said on Thursday.

The plane, which the TASS news agency said belonged to a company that performed technical checks at Russian airports and was 42 years old, disappeared from radar screens on Wednesday. The emergency services ministry said on Thursday it had discovered the wreckage in hard-to-access terrain and that a rescue team had hiked for more than five hours to reach the location.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the crash there are no survivors," the ministry said in a statement. Russian aviation safety standards have improved in recent years but accidents, especially involving ageing planes in far-flung regions, are not uncommon. In July, all 28 people on board an Antonov An-26 twin-engine turboprop died in a crash in Kamchatka, also in the far east.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global
3
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021